Sai Pallavi's female-centric film with Anil Ravipudi

Tollywood: Anil Ravipudi is one of the sensational filmmakers in Tollywood right now. The director scored a big hit at the beginning of this year, with the movie Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film has become a big hit and the director is already occupied with the script work of his next projects. Anil already finished the script work of F3 and is currently busy with a couple of other movies now. Interestingly, Anil Ravipudi is now planning to do a women-centric film with Sai Pallavi in the lead role.

Anil Ravipudi already narrated a script to Sai Pallavi which she liked. Dil Raju is on board to pool the resources for the film. The film is expected to be wrapped up in less time. Most likely, the film's shoot starts in November. The complete details of the cast and crew will be out soon.