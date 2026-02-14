Sailesh Kolanu steps into rom-com territory with ‘Emo Emo Idi’

The announcement glimpse of Emo Emo Idi has struck an instant chord with audiences, setting the tone for a breezy, youthful romantic entertainer. The title itself evokes soft romantic vibes, while the teaser opens with a light-hearted, humorous conversation between a mother and son that playfully references Gen Z relationship terms and the chaos of modern-day marriages. The glimpse also introduces the female lead, shown listening to a classic old song, subtly establishing her emotional depth and romantic sensibility.

Marking a major shift in genre, director Sailesh Kolanu, best known for creating the intense HIT Universe, makes his romantic comedy debut with this film. After delivering a series of gritty investigative thrillers, Kolanu now ventures into a refreshing, laid-back, and feel-good space, promising a film filled with laughter, warmth, and youthful energy.

The film stars Roshan Meka as Abhay, continuing his promising career after Pelli Sandadi and his recent success with Champion. He will be seen in a charming boy-next-door role navigating love in a Gen Z-driven world. Playing Apurva is Preity Mukundhan, whose vibrant screen presence in the glimpse has already drawn attention.

Music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, while cinematographer Vamsi Patchipulusu brings a breezy visual aesthetic to the film. Produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and presented by Srikara Studios, the film is gearing up for a grand Dussehra 2026 release. Shooting begins soon, with more updates expected to follow.