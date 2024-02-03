‘Saindhav’ in OTT: Venkatesh’s 75th film is now available in Prime video

Victory Venkatesh's latest film, "Saindhav," directed by Sailesh Kolanu, which initially received mixed reviews upon its Sankranthi release, has now concluded its theatrical run. The film marked a significant milestone as Venkatesh's 75th project. However, it is now presenting a new opportunity for audiences who missed it in theaters, as "Saindhav" is available for streaming on Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, complete with English subtitles. This move to the digital platform offers viewers the flexibility to catch the action thriller at their convenience.

Sailesh Kolanu, known for his previous work in the critically acclaimed "HIT," directed "Saindhav," creating an engaging narrative. The film features an ensemble cast, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Jeremiah, Ruhani Sharma, Arya, and Jayaprakah, contributing to the movie's diverse and talented lineup. Venkat Boyanapalli, under the Niharika Entertainment banner, produced this action-packed drama, while Santosh Narayanan provided the musical score for Venkatesh's milestone film.

As the streaming availability expands across multiple languages, "Saindhav" on Prime Video promises to captivate audiences with its suspenseful plot, stellar performances, and the seasoned presence of Victory Venkatesh in this milestone project. The move to digital platforms continues to reshape the distribution landscape, offering viewers a chance to experience the film's thrills from the comfort of their homes.