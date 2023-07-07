‘Samajavaragama’ collects Rs 30+ Cr in one week

“Samajavaragama” is a new Telugu film starring Sree Vishnu and Reba Monica John as the lead pair. The family entertainer is directed by Ram Abbaraju completes one week run successfully in theatres. The makers took to social media and revealed that the movie has made a massive Rs. 30.1 crores gross worldwide in the first week. This is huge for any movie of Sree Vishnu.

Naresh, Sudarshan, Sreekanth Iyengar, Vennela Kishore, Rajeev Kanakala, and Devi Prasad played other significant roles. Gopi Sundar is the composer of this movie, backed by Hasya Movies in association with AK Entertainments.