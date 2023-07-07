  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

‘Samajavaragama’ collects Rs 30+ Cr in one week

‘Samajavaragama’ collects Rs 30+ Cr in one week
x
Highlights

“Samajavaragama” is a new Telugu film starring Sree Vishnu and Reba Monica John as the lead pair. The family entertainer is directed by Ram Abbaraju...

Samajavaragama” is a new Telugu film starring Sree Vishnu and Reba Monica John as the lead pair. The family entertainer is directed by Ram Abbaraju completes one week run successfully in theatres. The makers took to social media and revealed that the movie has made a massive Rs. 30.1 crores gross worldwide in the first week. This is huge for any movie of Sree Vishnu.

Naresh, Sudarshan, Sreekanth Iyengar, Vennela Kishore, Rajeev Kanakala, and Devi Prasad played other significant roles. Gopi Sundar is the composer of this movie, backed by Hasya Movies in association with AK Entertainments.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X