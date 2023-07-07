Live
- Karnataka budget 2023: Budget Highlights
- Richa Chadha on ‘Virus 2062:’ Exploring storytelling as a voice actor is insightful
- CM Siddaramaiah budget gift Rs 45,000 cr for Brand Bengaluru
- Deepika Padukone faces criticism as she skips b'day post for hubby Ranveer
- Add some flair to your monsoon wedding sangeet
- Celebrate World Chocolate Day with irresistible delights!
- World Chocolate Day Recipes
- Andhra Pradesh to receive rains today and tomorrow, check the details here
- Global study challenges advice to limit high-fat dairy foods
- Fifteen LPU students will represent India at World University Games in China
‘Samajavaragama’ collects Rs 30+ Cr in one week
Highlights
“Samajavaragama” is a new Telugu film starring Sree Vishnu and Reba Monica John as the lead pair. The family entertainer is directed by Ram Abbaraju...
“Samajavaragama” is a new Telugu film starring Sree Vishnu and Reba Monica John as the lead pair. The family entertainer is directed by Ram Abbaraju completes one week run successfully in theatres. The makers took to social media and revealed that the movie has made a massive Rs. 30.1 crores gross worldwide in the first week. This is huge for any movie of Sree Vishnu.
Naresh, Sudarshan, Sreekanth Iyengar, Vennela Kishore, Rajeev Kanakala, and Devi Prasad played other significant roles. Gopi Sundar is the composer of this movie, backed by Hasya Movies in association with AK Entertainments.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS