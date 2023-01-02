Samantha And Dev Mohan’s Shaakuntalam Release Date Gets Locked

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actress Samantha is essaying the role of queen Shakuntala in Gunasekhar's periodic love tale Shaakuntalam movie. Dev Mohan will be seen as King Dushyant and Allu Arjun's little angel Arha is essaying the role of prince Bharata in this movie. Although the movie was scheduled to release in last November, the makers postponed it. Now, they dropped a new release date poster and zeroed in a new release date.



Samantha, Dev Mohan and Gunasekhar shared the new poster on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, she also wrote, "Witness the #EpicLoveStory #Shaakuntalam in theatres from Feb 17th 2023 Worldwide! Also in 3D @Gunasekhar1 @ActorDevMohan #ManiSharma @neelima_guna @GunaaTeamworks @SVC_official @neeta_lulla @tipsofficial #MythologyforMilennials #ShaakuntalamOnFeb17".

Dev Mohan and Samantha aka King Dushyant and Shakuntala are seen in a romantic pose in this poster. They looked royal in the regal attires. Samantha's beautiful floral jewellery also highlighted the poster. The background of the royal kingdom and pleasant snow-filled cottage also made the poster worth watching. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on 17th February, 2023 just a few days after Valentine's Day. It will be screened in 3D format too!

In the earlier released first look poster, Dev Mohan looked royal in the poster and is seen riding a horse amid deep forest background! He looked classy in the regal attire and looked ever-charming!

Speaking about the Shaakuntalam movie, Samantha Akkineni is essaying the titular role and Dev Mohan will be seen as King Dushyant. Dialogue King Mohan Babu will essay the role of Durvasa Maharshi.

Character Introduction:

• Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Shakuntala

• Dev Mohan as Dushyanth

• Mohan Babu as Durvasa Maharishi

• Aditi Balan as Anasuya

• Ananya Nagalla as Priyamvada

• Prakash Raj as Kanva Rishi

• Gautami as Gautami

• Madhoo as Menaka

• Kabir Duhan Singh as King Asura

• Allu Arha as Prince Bharata

• Malhottra Shivam as Mahipala

This movie is directed by ace director Gunasekhar and is bankrolled under his home banner 'Guna Team Works' under the supervision of Neelima Guna in collaboration with Dil Raju's daughter Hanshita Reddy's Dil Raju Productions banner.