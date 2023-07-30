Samantha being trolled in social media for her Bali trip

Samantha has taken a break from movies and has decided to take some time off for herself. A few months back, she was diagnosed with Myositis disorder and suffered a lot personally and professionally. Well, she is now in Bali enjoying her personal time. She is traveling to different locations with her friend and is unwinding herself. Even this has not gone well with a few who are trolling her on social media.

One of the social media users posted a tweet asking her “Is it a healing process or vacation”. There are many such trollers who feel that Samantha is just enjoying life and is not serious about her health. Some are commenting that “One should understand that Samantha has gone through hell and by taking some time off, she is only getting better.”