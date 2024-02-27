Samantha Ruth Prabhu Celebrates 14 Years in Films, Receives Heartfelt Wishes from Nayanthara

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a beloved actress in the Indian film industry, recently celebrated a remarkable milestone: 14 years in the world of entertainment! This achievement was met with an outpouring of congratulations from fellow actors, including her close friend Nayanthara.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha shared a heartfelt message reflecting on her cinematic journey. She posted a video clip along with the caption "14 years already?" and a beautiful song by AR Rahman, adding a touch of nostalgia to the moment.

Samantha's journey began in 2010 with a cameo role in a Tamil film, but her defining moment came later that year when she landed her first lead role in a Telugu romantic movie. This film, titled "Ye Maaya Chesave," proved to be a turning point in her career, propelling her to stardom.

Over the years, Samantha has carved a niche for herself, captivating audiences with her diverse roles and undeniable talent. She has not only graced the screens of South Indian cinema but also ventured into the Hindi web series space, making a name for herself with her performance in "The Family Man 2."

Marking her 14th anniversary, Samantha also shared a glimpse of the immense love and support she receives from her fans. A trending hashtag, "#14yearsofSamanthalegacy," showcased the dedication and admiration she has garnered throughout her career.

Among the well-wishers was her dear friend Nayanthara. On her Instagram stories, Nayanthara posted a picture of Samantha and wrote a heartfelt message: "Congratulations on 14 years of Sam... More power to you!" Samantha, touched by the gesture, replied with a warm "Thank you my beautiful Nayanthara."

Looking ahead, Samantha is set to embark on a new adventure, starring in the Indian adaptation of the popular American TV series ‘Citadel.’ Joining her in this exciting project is a talented ensemble cast, including Varun Dhawan, Sikandar Kher, Kay Kay Menon, and Saqib Saleem.