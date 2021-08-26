Samantha takes a break from acting!
Samantha is one of the star heroines in the film industry. The actress is currently busy with a Tamil film. Samantha wrapped up the shoot of Shakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar, and started to work on a Tamil film now.
In a shocking development, Samantha has given clarity in an interview that she is going to take a break from acting. Samantha decided to take a break as she has been working back to back for a lot of projects.
"Gunasekhar's Shakuntalam is the last film and I intend to take a break now," said Samantha in the interview and she also hopes to see a lot of women writers and directors coming up with a series of interesting projects.
Samantha currently has no projects in her kitty and she is not going to sign any new films anytime soon.