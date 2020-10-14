Samantha to do a horror film!

Nandini Reddy and Samantha share a great bonding with one another. Both teamed up for the film O Baby which became a big hit at the box-office. After the success of the film, the duo wanted to work on another project. They are planning to do a film for quite some time now and here is an interesting buzz regarding the same.

The latest media reports reveal us that Nandini Reddy will direct a horror film with Samantha as the lead. The original plan was to have Ashwin Saravanan of Maya fame to direct the film. Due to some reasons, the director has now stepped out of the film. Sony Pictures is the production house that is now in talks with Nandini Reddy for doing the project.

The official announcement regarding the same will come out soon. Stay tuned to us.