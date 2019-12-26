Samantha To Launch Naga Shaurya's Aswathama teaser

Naga Shaurya and his team opted to aggressive promotions for his film Aswathama directed by first-timer Ramana Teja and made under his home production Ira Creations. The young hero who penned the story for the film has announced to release the teaser on 27th of this month.

Samantha will release the teaser of Aswathama tomorrow at 11:07 AM. Naga Sharya and Samantha worked together in the super hit Oh Baby. The actress reportedly loved the subject which is based on the true incidents.

Mehreen Pirzada plays Naga Shaurya's love interest in the film. The makers of Aswathama are planning a grand release on January 31st.



