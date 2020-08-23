Samantha Unveils The Common CDP To Celebrate King Nagarjuna's Birthday

Tollywood's 'Manmadhudu' Nagarjuna will turn 60 on 29th August 2020… To celebrate this special occasion, Nag's daughter-in-law Samantha Akkineni has unveiled the common CDO on her Twitter page…

The King .... ❤️.. honoured to release the CDP to celebrate @iamnagarjuna 's birthday 🥳🤗🥰 .. to know him is to love and respect him forever . A king at heart 🙏 #KingNagBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/LxbipYLDtM — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) August 23, 2020

In this post, Samantha dropped a cool CDP of King Nagarjuna… He is looking awesome sitting in a chair and laughing out loud and heart-fully!!! In this pic, all his movie characters straight from his first movie 'Vikram (1986)' to physically challenged role in 'Oopiri' and Annamaya to 'Om Namo Venkateshaya', all his amazing pics are witnessed in this birthday poster…



Sharing this poster, our dear Sam wrote, "The King... Red heart… honoured to release the CDP to celebrate

@iamnagarjuna's birthday Partying... to know him is to love and respect him forever. A king at heart Folded hands #KingNagBirthdayCDP…".

Within a few minutes of posting, this birthday CDP has received millions of likes and shares.

Coming to Nagarjuna's work front, this handsome actor is all set to entertain the audience turning into the host of Bigg Boss 4th season. He is all set to rock the stage with his trademark anchoring skills.