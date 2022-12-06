Samantha’s Yashoda Movie Will Stream On Amazon Prime From This Date

Tollywood's ace actress Samantha is in the best phase of her career having a couple of interesting movies in her kitty. Prior to Yashoda, she was last seen in the full-length role in Jaanu movie and then she rocked on the dance floor with a special song in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise movie. In the middle, she also bagged a decent hit with Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal in Tamil. Now, after a gap of two years, she treated all the movie buffs and fans with the new-age thriller Yashoda. The movie turned into a blockbuster with its intense plot and Sam's amazing screen presence. Now, it is all set to stream on Amazon Prime to treat the small screen audience.



Samantha and Amazon Prime officials shared this great news through their Instgaram pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the Yashoda poster, Samantha also wrote, "unravel this oh-so-mysterious trap with yashoda #YashodaOnPrime, Dec 9 #yashoda #yashodamovie".

Well, the plot deals with how poor girls are trapped in the mask of surrogacy by the antagonists. This new-age thriller is directed by filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan and is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner. Along with her amazing screen presence, Sam performed the action sequences as a pro and stole the hearts of her fans!

Speaking about other projects of Samantha, she is part of Shaakuntalam and Kushi movies in Tollywood. Sam is also part of Citadel and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love movies.

So guys, be ready to witness Yashoda on Amazon Prime from 9th December, 2022!