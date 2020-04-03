Sampath Nandi Contributes Rs 5 Lakhs For Cine Workers

To help the Telugu Cine Workers who are facing troubles due to lockdown to control deadly corona spread, Director Sampath Nandi came forward and contributed Rs 5 Lakhs to Corona Crisis Charity (CCC) which is formed for the welfare of movie workers.

Sampath Nandi said that the world has never imagined a crisis like this and In times like these, every helping hand and every rupee raised matters the most. He urges people to Stay indoors and Stay Safe protecting themselves and their family, country.