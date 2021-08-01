Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Samuthirakani is now the hot favorite of Telugu cinema

Samuthirakani
x

Samuthirakani 

Highlights

Samuthirakani is one of the finest talented actors in south cinema. He started out as a director and then did multiple films in Tamil

Samuthirakani is one of the finest talented actors in south cinema. He started out as a director and then did multiple films in Tamil.

The moment he did "Ala Vaikunthapuramlo", things changed for him in a big way. Seeing his performance, Rajamouli roped him in for a key role in "RRR" which is going to be one of the biggest highlights as per the news.

He is now turning quite busy in Telugu with multiple offers in hand. He will be seen in a key role in "Sarkaru Vaari Pata" and he will be playing the main villain in Teja's new film that will have "Abhiram Daggubati" as the hero. This will be Abhiram's debut film. Apart from these, he will also be seen in three other films as per the news.

As the likes of Rao Ramesh, Prakash Raj, and Murali Sharma have become a bit routine, the makers are choosing Samuthirakani these days. With such demand for him, Samuthirakani has also increased his remuneration and is making the most of his fame.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X