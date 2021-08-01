Samuthirakani is now the hot favorite of Telugu cinema

Samuthirakani is one of the finest talented actors in south cinema. He started out as a director and then did multiple films in Tamil.

The moment he did "Ala Vaikunthapuramlo", things changed for him in a big way. Seeing his performance, Rajamouli roped him in for a key role in "RRR" which is going to be one of the biggest highlights as per the news.

He is now turning quite busy in Telugu with multiple offers in hand. He will be seen in a key role in "Sarkaru Vaari Pata" and he will be playing the main villain in Teja's new film that will have "Abhiram Daggubati" as the hero. This will be Abhiram's debut film. Apart from these, he will also be seen in three other films as per the news.

As the likes of Rao Ramesh, Prakash Raj, and Murali Sharma have become a bit routine, the makers are choosing Samuthirakani these days. With such demand for him, Samuthirakani has also increased his remuneration and is making the most of his fame.