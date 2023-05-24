Samuthirakani’s Vimanam Movie Completes Its Censor Formalities

South Indian ace actor Samuthirakani is all busy an actor and filmmaker too. He is directing Pawan Kalyan and his nephew Sai Dharam Tej for the ‘Bro’ movie on the one side and other the side, he is also ready to hit the theatres with a couple of interesting movies. Vimanam movie is one such most-awaited movies of his kitty. As the film is slated to release in the second week of June, the makers already completed the censor formalities. The movie bagged the ‘U/A’ certificate and thus it’s a complete emotional cum comedy entertainer.



The makers shared this news through the Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the censor poster, they also wrote, “𝗨/𝗔 it is ✈Security Check (Censor) - CLEARED Fasten your seatbelts! Get ready to board the #VIMANAM from June 9th”.

Well, the earlier released “Sumathi…” lyrical video also introduced Anasuya as Sumathi and showcased her naughty side…

Anasuya looked awesome in this lyrical video and Rahul Ramakrishna is seen falling for her beauty… Being a special song, it raised the expectations on the movie. Young music director Charan Arjun composed, crooned and even turned into the lyricist for this peppy song!

Going with the earlier released teaser, it first showcased how Samuthirakani's son asks him about his late mother and questions him about how did she travel to reach God. From that moment the little one dreams to become a pilot and even his father supports him in all the ways. Even though he is handicapped, he never discourages his son. Even the cute and funny school moments of that kid showcase his strong determination of turning into a pilot. The final dialogue, "Anni Iche Vadini Devudu Anadu, Nanna Antaru" makes us go teary-eyed and raised the expectations on the movie.

This movie has an ensemble cast of Samuthirakani, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Master Dhruvan, Meera Jasmine, Rahul Ramakrishna, Dhanraj, Naan Kadavul Rajendran. Vimanam movie is directed by Siva Prasad Yanala and produced by Kiran Korrapati in association with Zee Studios banner.

Vimanam will hit the theatres on 9th June, 2023…