Sandeep Reddy Vanga locks perfect release date for ‘Spirit’

India’s superstar Prabhas is teaming up with acclaimed director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for an action-packed cop drama titled Spirit. Known for his visionary storytelling, technical finesse, and strong writing, Vanga has already set sky-high expectations for the film.

The buzz around Spirit began with a striking teaser and the first look poster, unveiling Prabhas as Ajanubhauvu. The single visual created a nationwide sensation, instantly going viral and igniting fan excitement. Triptii Dimri has been roped in as the female lead, adding further anticipation to the project.

In a recent announcement, the makers confirmed that Spirit will hit theaters on 5th March 2027. Locking the date well over a year in advance reflects the team’s confidence in the film’s content and its potential to break box office records. The release strategy for the film is perfectly timed for a marquee pan-India film. With the long summer season ahead and minimal competition, the film avoids the crowded Sankranti window, which typically sees a flurry of releases. Currently, the film faces no major contenders in any language, giving it a clear run at the box office. The film is expected to dominate theaters uninterrupted until the Eid festival.

The shoot is progressing at a brisk pace, and industry insiders suggest that the film’s scale, technical finesse, and high-octane storytelling could make it one of the biggest cinematic events in recent times. With Prabhas in the lead and Vanga at the helm, audiences nationwide and globally are eagerly awaiting the release of Spirit.