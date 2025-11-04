‘Santhana Prapthirasthu’ title track creates buzz with catchy rhythm

Whenever Ram Miriyala lends his voice, it almost guarantees a chartbuster, and his latest offering—the title song of Santhana Prapthirasthu—is no exception. Known for hits like Chitti, DJ Tillu, Chamkeela Angeelesi, Ooru Palletooru, Ticket Ye Konakunda, and Sufiyana, the talented singer once again brings his trademark energy and emotion to this lively number.

The song, composed by Sunil Kashyap with lyrics by Kasarla Shyam, humorously captures the lifestyle and struggles of modern married youth. Blending wit and warmth, it explores the emotional ups and downs faced by couples navigating the early stages of parenthood. Its catchy rhythm and relatable lyrics make it both entertaining and heartfelt.

Starring Vikranth and Chandini Chowdary in lead roles, Santhana Prapthirasthu is directed by Sanjeev Reddy and produced by Madhura Sreedhar Reddy and Nirbi Hariprasad Reddy under the Madhura Entertainment and Nirvi Arts banners. The screenplay is penned by Sheikh Dawood G.

With all the lyrical songs and promotional material already receiving an enthusiastic response, the film is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on November 14. Fans are eagerly awaiting this fun yet emotional family entertainer.