Santosh Shoban’s ‘Prem Kumar’ all set to hit screens on August 18th

Santosh Shoban who earned a name for himself by choosing distinctive films right from the beginning of his career is now coming with his next 'Prem Kumar'. The film which is being made with love and entertaining elements is gearing up to release on the 18th of August. Writer Abhishek Maharshi is making his directorial debut with this film. Shiva Prasad Panneeru is bankrolling this film under the Sharanga Entertainment Pvt Ltd banner. Rashi Singh and Ruchitha Sadineni are playing as female leads. Krishna Chaitanya, Krishna Teja, Sudarshan, Ashok Kumar, and Sri Vidya are playing other key roles. On Saturday, Prem Kumar movie's “Dawath Promotional Song” Launch Event held in Hyderabad. Hero Santosh Soban, Heroines Ruchitha Sadineni, Rashi Singh, Producer Shiva Prasad, Director Abhishek Maharshi, Music Director A. Anant Srikar, Kasarla Shyam, Writer Anirudh Krishnamurthy, Actors Prabhavathi, Ashok Kumar, Singers Roll Rida, Dhruvan attended the event.

Producer Shiva Prasad says, " Entire team is a bunch of friends. We have started the Sharanga banner because of Abhishek and Santosh Soban. Santosh is like my brother. Very rarely I call him by his name. I call him Darling most of the time. Santosh decided to do this film after listening to the story itself. The sole aim of this film is to entertain the audience. I believe the audience will laugh and enjoy watching our 'Prem Kumar' which is releasing on August 18th. Abhishek worked dedicatedly in making this film. Our movie song will be heard at every party. The film came out very well."

Heroine Rashi Singh says, " Roll Rida and Dhruvan have given a very high-range party song. Thanks to the audience for their support to the teaser and trailer."

Director Abhishek Maharshi says, " Ever since I heard this promotional song, ‘Party Dhawath,’ I was eagerly waiting to release it. This is an amazing song. I know producer Shiva Prasad for several years. I know him since my struggling days. Anant has composed superb music. The sound will be very unique in theatres. The audience will get surprised by it. Rashi Singh and Ruchitha both performed very well. Krishna Teja who did the role of Santosh Soban's friend in the film did a terrific job. We will remember our friends while watching the film. The characters on the screen will resemble real life people we meet every day. Sudarshan did very well in the role of 'Daddy'. The combination scenes of Sudarshan, Ashok Kumar and Santosh Soban will evoke laughs for sure. Garry provided very good support. He is one of the main reasons behind this film shaping out to be so good. Cinematographer Rampy shot very good visuals."

Hero Santosh Soban says, "Thanks to Abhishek Maharshi ji and Shiva Prasad ji. It is their belief on the project made it to this day. Abhishek acted in my films. He didn't think of becoming a director then. After this film's release, everyone will know how talented he is. I believe Abhishek will become a brand for humour in the future. Doing a comedy film might not be a big thing but he made this film amazingly. Thanks to all the actors and technicians worked for this film. Special thanks to Rashi Singh, Ruchitha, Ashok Kumar, Prabhavathi garu. I am confident that 'Prem Kumar' will make you laugh for two hours. Let us meet in theatres from August 18th."