Santosh Sobancoming with an interesting title ‘Couple Friendly’

UV Creations, a leading name in Telugu cinema, has announced its latest project, "Couple Friendly," featuring Santosh Soban and Miss India Manasa Varanasi in pivotal roles. Directed by debutant Ashwin Chandrasekhar, the film marks a significant collaboration in the realm of romantic comedies.

In honor of Santosh Soban’s birthday, UV Creations revealed the film’s title and first look. Scheduled for release on Valentine’s Day 2025, the title poster hints at an intriguing storyline, showcasing bikes adorned with Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu number plates.

Presented under UV Concepts, the film promises to deliver an enchanting cinematic experience with cinematography by Dinesh Purushothaman and music by Aditya Ravindran. Anticipation is high as fans eagerly await more details about this eagerly anticipated venture.