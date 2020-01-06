Trending :
'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Trailer Is Trending On The Top

The title 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' aptly matches for the movie as Mahesh turned heads with his outstanding comedy and action sequences. The ultimate dialogue delivery and hilarious comedy scenes just took over our hearts and making all the movie buffs to start booking tickets for this movie.

Mahesh just killed it nailing the role of army major Ajay Krishna. What to speak about the yesteryear's actress Vijayashanti??? Her powerful dialogue delivery and the ace acting skills made our eyeballs stick to the screen.

Although it is a trailer, but the impact it created was very huge… Along with raising the expectations on the film a notch higher, it also made all the movie buffs eagerly wait for the grand release.

Here is the trailer for our readers… Watch it and get mesmerized!

First, we need to speak about Rashmika Mandanna's role… Along with her, even the family members Sangeetha and Hari Teja made us ROFL with their ultimate comedy.

The first half of the trailer goes with comedy sequences in a train and the second half of the trailer showcases the power of Mahesh Babu and Vijayashanti. Is there any need to say about the villain Prakash Raj? He rocked it as usual and made us stare at him posing an angry emoticon face.

All we need to do is, wait for the release of the movie. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, this movie is produced by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateshwara Creations and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

'Sarileru Neekevvaru' will hit the screens on 11th January, 2020.

Top