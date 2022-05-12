Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie OTT Streaming Platform fixed

Tollywood Superstar Hero Mahesh Babu's latest flick Sarkaru Vari Pata is released worldwide. The film started with good openings and a decent talk.

It is directed by Parasuram Petla and claimed to be a full-time action entertainer packed with all the commercial elements in its place. Everyone's eyes are now on the OTT streaming platform on which the superstar's film will be streaming.

As per the latest sources of information, the film will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video following its theatrical release. As of now, there is no information available regarding its release date, which will be announced soon. On the other hand, the satellite rights of the film were bought by Star Maa.

It was said to be streamed on Disney+Hotstar, but Amazon Prime Video has finally bagged it. this film was Directed by Parasuram, Keerthy Suresh has played the female lead.