Savaari Release Date Locked…
Amidst the big movies, sometimes small movies also create curiosity in the minds of the audience with their wow some subject and posters. One such film is 'Savaari' which has Nandu as the protagonist.

Amidst the big movies, sometimes small movies also create curiosity in the minds of the audience with their wow some subject and posters. One such film is 'Savaari' which has Nandu as the protagonist.

Being a comedy entertainer, this movie has Priyanka Sharma as lead lady and music is scored by Shekar Chandra. Directed by Saahith Mothkuri, the film is produced by Santhosh Mothkuri and Nishanth Reddy Kudithi.

Even this movie has locked its release date and it is slated to release on 7th February 2020. B A Raju tweeted this news on his Twitter handle along with the new poster and we present it here for our readers… Have a look!

One more interesting point of this movie is, the theatrical rights of the Nizam area are acquired by Asian Cinemas.


