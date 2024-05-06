Two farmers killed due to lightning strike in Warangal

Hyderabad: The people who were reeling under severe heat breathed a sigh of relief after the temperature reduced due to rains. But hailstorms and lightning left unexpected damage. Two farmers lost their lives after being struck by lightning in the Warangal joint district on the same day. Sunday night's hailstorm left unexpected damage.

Chilli, paddy and papaya crops were severely damaged. Farmers are lamenting that the crop they have received is waterlogged. Two farmers were killed by lightning in different areas while trying to save their crops.

A farmer named Bullaya died due to lightning in Eturu Nagaram of Mulugu district. Another farmer was struck by lightning and died on the spot while covering the dried chillies with a paltin cover to protect them from getting wet.

Dasari Ajay (25), a farmer in Koduru village of Raghunathapalli mandal, died after being struck by lightning in his farm. Along with the farmer, the cow and the calf were also struck by lightning. A hut was struck by lightning in Bollaram of Wajedu mandal. The family living in that hut escaped with serious injuries. They have been shifted to Venkatapuram Hospital and are being treated.