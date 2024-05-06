Gang transporting ganja in tamarind sacks held

Hanamkonda: The ganja smugglers are leaving no stone unturned to shift their products and make easy money. They are coming up with creative ideas to escape from police. However, a gang was caught in ganja smuggling case and landed behind bars. Hanmakonda police arrested four persons who tried to transport ganja using tamarind sacks. The police said that the accused had engaged in this work with the hope of making easy money. The accused have been identified as Eidara Krishna and Anumula Venkataramana of Ponnavara, NTR district of Andhra.

The accused bought ganja from a person named Suresh of Seeleru. Abdul Rahim of Sayampet, Hanmakonda district brought it to Hanmakonda in a bus along with tamarind and urea bags to give it to a minor from Madhya Pradesh. As they were wandering suspiciously in the bus stand, someone noticed and informed the police. SI Shravankumar went with the staff and they were taken into custody and taken to the station. 9.5 kg ganja worth Rs 2.35 lakh was seized from them. Police said that Suresh of Seeleru is absconding.

But the widespread use of ganja is now ringing alarm bells. Daily police checks are finding loads of ganja. Once found by the police, even those who have gone to jail are doing the same thing. In order to protect the youth from this ganja menace, there is a need for the police to formulate a separate action plan.