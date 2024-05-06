Live
- OI bases shifting to lower bands
- BJP And Trinamool Congress Clash Over Alleged Video In Sandeshkhali Incident
- India Criticizes Nepal's Unilateral Actions Over Disputed Territories
- Ruling, Oppn parties neglected irrigation projects: Sathyanna
- Kadapa dist records 84.05% registration for postal ballot voting
- Nifty forms Gravestone Doji candle
- Rs 68,417-cr fall in mcap at top-6 firms
- Rains to lash Telugu states for next two days
- Meeting the rising demand: Bachelor of data science graduates in job market
- Sleep loss most prevalent among popular teenagers in school: Study
Just In
Revanth, will you wear the saree now? Asks KTR
The BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, questioned on Sunday whether Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would consider donning a sari himself or perhaps have Rahul Gandhi wear one, as a response to alleged falsehoods spoken at the Nirmal public meeting.
Hyderabad: The BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, questioned on Sunday whether Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would consider donning a sari himself or perhaps have Rahul Gandhi wear one, as a response to alleged falsehoods spoken at the Nirmal public meeting.
The BRS leader was responding to the comments of Revanth Reddy, who asked KTR to travel in a bus wearing a sari. He had said, "Travel in a bus wearing a sari, and if the conductor does not take the ticket, this would mean we implemented the scheme, and if he asks for money, this means it is not implemented." Rao took to X, questioning, "Can you provide evidence of the purported Rs 2,500 monthly payment? So many blatant falsehoods? This query echoes the 1.67 crore women in Telangana who have turned 18. It's the women of Telangana who will hold Congress accountable for failing to fulfill its promise within 100 days.
sThey invoke the names of Indiramma Rajyam and Soniamma, yet the Congress government has utterly failed in women's welfare. The KCR Kit, Nutrition Kit, and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes have been halted. There's no mention of the promised one tola of gold. The free bus service is mere rhetoric; seats are scarce, and chaos reigns inside the buses." KTR criticized the Revanth Reddy-led government, asserting that the Congress, which has obstructed progress for women, lacks the moral authority to request votes. He further emphasised that their ineffectual administration has achieved nothing for the people.