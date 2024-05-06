Rains to lash Telugu states for next two days

Hyderabad: Many districts in Telugu states witnessed sudden rainfalls on Sunday night. It rained in many places in the Warangal district. Hailstorm created havoc in Janagama and Mulugu districts. A farmer named Bullaiah in Eturu Nagaram and a farmer named Ajay in Kodur died due to lightning. A calf died in Koduru village of Raghunathapalli mandal. It is raining in many places in Andhra Pradesh. The weather has changed in Chittoor district for the last two or three days. It rained heavily in Tirumala. The streets of Tirumala were flooded after heavy rain. Devotees going for darshan were somewhat troubled. The Meteorological Department has given good news to the people who are shivering with the record high sun. It said that there will be rains in AP in next three days.

Rains are expected in Srikakulam, Manyam, Alluri, Srisatyasai, Kadapa and Annamaya districts on Monday. Meteorological department officials said that there is a possibility of light to moderate rains. It has announced that there will be rains with thunderbolts here and there. On the other hand, Telangana also has rain forecast. Hyderabad Meteorological Center has announced that light to moderate rains will occur in Telangana from Monday.

IMD-H said there is a chance of rain mainly in Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Rangareddy, Janagam, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Nagar Kurnool districts. According to the Meteorological Department, there may be thunder and lightning and rains with gusty winds of 30-40 km per hour.