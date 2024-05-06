Rs 68,417-cr fall in mcap at top-6 firms

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most valued firms declined by Rs68,417.14 crore in a holiday-shortened last week, with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit.

While Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Infosys, ITC and Hindustan Unilever were the laggards, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India emerged as the gainers. Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 147.99 points or 0.20 per cent. Domestic equity markets were closed on Wednesday on account of Maharashtra Day.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bharti Airtel fell by Rs27,635.65 crore to Rs7,23,770.70 crore. The valuation of Reliance Industries declined by Rs23,341.56 crore to Rs19,40,738.40 crore. The mcap of LIC dropped by Rs5,724.13 crore to Rs6,19,217.27 crore, and that of Infosys went lower by Rs5,686.69 crore to Rs5,87,949.62 crore.