Script changes for Megastar's 'Lucifer' remake

Megastar Chiranjeevi who is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie 'Acharya under the direction of Koratala Siva is going to join hands with director Mohan Raja for the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam super hit film, 'Lucifer'.

Being bankrolled by NV Prasad, Ram Charan is going is working as a co-producer for this film. It seems like Chiranjeevi really liked Mohan Lal's character in the film and has decided to reprise his role in the Telugu remake.

But despite keeping the soul of the film intact, the makers have reportedly made some script-related changes by adding some commercial elements like heroine, romance, comedy, etc.

Thaman S is scoring the music for the prestigious project. Lakshmi Bhupala is the writer. The complete cast and crew details of the project will come out soon.