Sekhar Kammula's father is no more

Sekhar Kammula is one of the star directors in the Telugu film industry. Sekhar Kammula's father Seshaiah Kammula passed away this morning at his residence. The director's father is 89 when he breathed his last. Due to age-related illness, his father passed away.

The funeral activities will take place at Bansilal burial ground this evening. Many film industry personalities have called up Sekhar Kammula to share their condolence messages. A lot of celebrities posted their messages on social media, praying for the strength to the family.

On the work front, Sekhar Kammula's next film is Love Story. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi plays the lead roles in the film. More details about the film will come out soon.