Senior Actress Meena’s Husband Vidyasagar Passes Away With Lung Infection

Popular Tollywood actress Meena's husband Vidyasagar passed away Monday night in a private hospital in Chennai. According to the sources, he was suffering from a lung ailment and was also undergoing treatment for the same.



Vidyasagar was a businessman and in 2009 he got married to Meena and the couple is blessed with a daughter Nainika. Meena is a popular actor and she is in the industry since her childhood. She was last seen in Drishyam 2 Telugu movie.

Well, many Tollywood and Kollywood actors dropped their condolence messages through social media. Sarath Kumar took to his Twitter page to share this sad news. He was shocked with Vidyasagar's untimely demise.

Sarath Kumar

It is shocking to hear the news of the untimely demise of Actor Meena's husband Vidyasagar, our family's heartfelt condolences to Meena and the near and dear of her family, may his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/VHJ58o1cwP — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) June 28, 2022

Khushbu Sundar

I very humbly request the media to be little responsible. Meena's husband had covid 3 months back. Covid worsened his lung condition. Pls do not send out a wrong message & create any kind of fear or cause flutter by saying we lost Sagar to covid. Yes we need to cautious, but pls. — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) June 29, 2022

Venkatesh Daggubati

Extremely sad and shocked by the demise of Vidyasagar gaaru! My heartfelt condolences to Meena gaaru and the entire family! Wishing them with all the strength to sail through this! 🙏🏼 — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) June 29, 2022

RIP Vidyasagar…

