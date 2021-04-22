Senior heroine's special song in Maha Samudram?

Tollywood: Sharwanand and Siddharth are playing the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film Maha Samudram. The film is currently under the production mode. The latest reports reveal us that yesteryears heroine Rambha is going to be seen in a special song of the film. The actress has been making her appearances now and then in cinema. Director Ajay Bhupathi is planning to shoot the song soon.

Jagapathi Babu plays a key role in the film and as per the buzz, he will be seen as an ardent fan of Rambha. The film's shoot is currently taking place in Vizag and a special set is being erected to shoot the song in the city.

The film also features Anu Emmanuel and Aditi Rao Hydari as the leading ladies. The film marks the comeback of Siddharth to Tollywood after a long time. More details about the film will come out soon.