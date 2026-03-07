Sharwanand looks intense in ‘Bhogi’

Actor Sharwanand, popularly known as “Sharwa,” has unveiled a striking new look from his upcoming period action drama Bhogi on the occasion of his birthday. The film is directed by Sampath Nandi and produced by KK Radhamohan under the banner of Sri Sathya Sai Arts.

Sharwanand, who is currently enjoying the success of his recent film Nari Nari Naduma Murari and awaiting the release of Biker, appears in a completely transformed avatar in the newly released poster. The image presents the actor with long, unkempt hair, a thick beard, and a rugged look that makes him almost unrecognizable.

In the poster, Sharwanand is seen with a serious expression and a beedi between his lips, with smoke surrounding him, giving the character a raw and intense edge. The look hints at the gritty tone of the film, which is set against a rooted and turbulent backdrop.

According to the makers, Bhogi will showcase Sharwanand in one of the most powerful roles of his career. The team is currently filming a major action sequence on a specially constructed set as part of the ongoing shoot.

The film is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on August 28, coinciding with the festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan. With the intriguing poster generating strong curiosity among fans, expectations are steadily rising for the film’s release.