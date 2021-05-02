Sharwanand “Sreekaram” gets a record in OTT platform

Sharwanand who started his career with small roles in the movies, has graduated to playing the lead roles. He is known for acting in interesting scripts and he was last seen playing the lead role in rural drama "Sreekaram", in which he shared the screen space with "Gang leader" fame Priyanka Arul Mohan.

The movie had its OTT Premier on Sun NXT app. Now according to the latest update, Sharwanand and Priyanka Arul Mohan starrer "Sreekaram" received superb response on its digital premier and now it has become the highest viewed Telugu movie on Sun NXT.

"Sreekaram" which is helmed by Kishor B, has occupied the top spot within a short time and has broken all the previous records. The movie is jointly backed by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under "14 Reels Plus" banner, whereas it has the music by Mickey J Meyer. The dialogues of the film are penned by Sai Madhav Burra.

On the otherside, currently Sharwanand is working with Ajay Bhupathi for upcoming action drama "Maha Samudram" which also has Adito Rao Hydari and Siddharth in the other lead roles. "Maha Samudram", bankrolled by Anil Sunkara under AK Entertainments and is slated to hit the theatres on 19th August 2021.