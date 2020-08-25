Sharwanand to enter wedlock in October?

Sharwanand decided to follow his fellow colleagues like Nikhil, Nithiin and Rana Daggubati to marry soon, say sources. The actor managed to stay away from relationship rumours from the past 16-17 years of his career. decided to follow his fellow colleagues like Nikhil, Nithiin and Rana Daggubati to marry soon, say sources. The actor managed to stay away from relationship rumours from the past 16-17 years of his career.

He is known as Mr. Good Guy and very sweet person at heart. He is also known for keeping his distance from parties and socialisation. The actor's family has been asking him to get married from at least 5 years and finally, he decided to go ahead with it.

According to the buzz, he decided to accept the proposal by his family friends and the bride is his childhood friend who had a crush on him for long. The bride and groom talked for several days before taking this decision, say reports.

If both the families agree on a date, the actor will enter wedlock from October. Reports also suggest that the actor has decided to start shooting for his film, Sreekaram from November or October end.