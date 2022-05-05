Shekar Trailer: Rajasekhar And Shivani's Crime Thriller Is All Gripping…

Tollywood's ace actor Rajasekhar is once again all set to entertain his fans with a complete action thriller ' Shekar ' movie. This movie also has his elder daughter Shivani in the prominent role while his wife Jeevitha is directing it and finally, his younger daughter is looking into the production department! So, his complete family has worked on it and thus, there are many expectations on this film. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer and showcased a glimpse of this thriller!



Rajasekhar also shared the trailer of the Shekar movie on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer poster, Rajasekhar also wrote, https://youtu.be/BtLuusbybbE #Shekartrailer out now! #Shekaronmay20.

The trailer starts off with a few trainee police officers completing their drill in the ground. But Rajasekhar is introduced as an ex-police officer who resigned to his job but keeps on helping them in solving the cases. Then his family is seen in the trailer… His daughter Shivani questions him why did he divorce to his wife as he loves her a lot! His wife Bindu is seen in hospital fighting for her life. Then a few glimpses of their love story are shown and then Bindu is seen getting injured in an accident. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Rajasekhat solves this mystery and catches the master mind behind this accident!

Being an official remake of the 2018 Malayalam crime thriller film 'Joseph', 'Sekhar' movie is being directed by Jeevitha Rajasekhar and is bankrolled under their home banner. Shivani is first time sharing the screen space with her father and is essaying a full-length role!

Going with the plot, it deals with the murders of the potential donors for the sake of organ transplantation. So, this case will be investigated by the retired policeman Rajasekhar in the movie.

The music is being scored by Anup Rubens and the dialogues are penned by Lakshmi Bhupala. This movie is being made in Tamil as Visithiran while in Hindi Sunny Deol is going to essay the lead role in the remake.

Shekar movie will hit the big screens on 20th May, 2022!