Shilpa Shetty was afraid to shoot the climax of ‘Sahasa Veerudu Sagara Kanya’

Actress Shilpa Shetty recollected the memories of the shoot for her Telugu film 'Sahasa Veerudu Sagara Kanya', where she played the role of a mermaid, and said as she is hydrophobic, she was afraid to shoot the climax.

Impressed with the young talent at 'India's Got Talent' season 10, Judge Shilpa Shetty said: "What a unique talent at this age. You are our future Olympians." Making it a memorable moment for Shilpa, the 'Surya Archery Academy' duo will mention how Shilpa is their favourite judge.

Overwhelmed on hearing this, Shilpa said: "It's been around 20-25 years since we shot this film, and the most amazing thing was when the iconic director K Raghavendra Rao offered me the role of a mermaid."

"I told him that I don't know how to swim. We filmed the entire movie in Vizag, and I was supposed to shoot the climax in water, which made me afraid since I'm hydrophobic. I don't know how we managed to shoot that, I'm not entirely sure (laughs)," she added.

'Sahasa Veerudu Sagara Kanya' is a 1996 Indian Telugu film directed by K Raghavendra Rao. It starred Venkatesh, Shilpa Shetty and Malashree, with music composed by MM Keeravani.

The film was dubbed in Tamil as 'Kanavu Kanni', and in Hindi as 'Sagar Kanya'. Shilpa played the role of Bangaram, the mermaid.