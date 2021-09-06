Shiva Nirvana turns singer and lyricist

Shiva Nirvana is one of the talented directors in the Telugu film industry. The director has been working on the promotions of his new movie Tuck Jagadish. Nani played the lead role in the film. Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma are playing the heroines.

The film unit recently released a new song from the film. Named Tuck Song, it is composed by Gopi Sunder. With Uttarandhra folk elements, the song has come out very well. The interesting element in the song is that it has been written and sung by director Shiva himself. The song is currently getting a very good response from everyone.

Billed to be a family entertainer, the film is going to release on Amazon Prime Video on September 10th. Jagapathi Babu is also playing a key role in the film.