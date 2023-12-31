Shivaji’s ‘#90’s’ trailer connects to middle class audience

Shivaji, a seasoned actor in Telugu cinema with over 95 films to his credit, is making a comeback after a brief slowdown in his career. His participation in Bigg Boss Season 7 has significantly boosted his popularity. The trailer for his debut web series, titled "#90s," was recently unveiled in Hyderabad, drawing support from the entire Bigg Boss 7 Telugu gang.

"#90s" revolves around a middle-class family, with Shivaji portraying the role of a strict math teacher. The trailer hints at the transformative impact of the father's strictness on his three children's lives. “Tholi Prema” fame Vasuki is featured as Shivaji's wife in the series, directed by Aditya Haasan and produced by Naveen Medaram. The show is set to premiere on January 5, 2024, on Etv Win, marking Shivaji's foray into the digital space with this family-centric narrative.