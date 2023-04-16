Shraddha Srinath pairs up with Venkatesh for 'Saindhav'

Victory Venkatesh's landmark 75th film "Saindhav" is currently being shot in Vizag. The action entertainer is being helmed by "HIT" franchise director Sailesh Kolanu. Recently the team completed the first schedule in Hyderabad, and after a small break, the second schedule is now taking place in Vizag.

The makers have now made it official that "Jersey" actress Shraddha Srinath is the leading lady in the film. The team shared her first-look poster today and introduced Shraddha Srinath as Manognya. Draped in a saree, the actress looks quite serious and is lost in deep thoughts. Shraddha is seen sitting in a car with a lunch box in her hand.

The makers say that the character Manognya, played by Shraddha, will be the actress's career-best role offering more scope for performance. Bollywood versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is making his Tollywood debut with "Saindhav." Venkat Boyanapalli, under the banner of Niharika Entertainment, is producing the film. Santosh Narayanan is rendering the music. This PAN Indian film releases on December 22, 2023.