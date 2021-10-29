Shruthi Hasan to pair up with Balakrishna?

Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film with director Gopichand Malineni is one of the most anticipated films of Tollywood. The film has been in the news for all interesting reasons since its announcement.

It is heard that the director found it hard to lock a perfect leading lady for Balakrishna in the film. As per reports, Gopichand had approached his lucky charm Shruti Haasan for the same and the actress nodded her head for this crazy offer.

There is a buzz that the actress offered a whopping remuneration for her character.

Gopichand Malineni has penned a powerful script for Balakrishna, which is based on true incidents.

The music composer Thaman S has been brought on the board for the project.