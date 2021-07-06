Shruti Haasan Says, She Is Honoured To Be The Brand Ambassador Of WWF India

Tollywood's ace actress Shruti Haasan who is in the best phase of her career has been selected as the brand ambassador of the World Wide Fund for Nature - India(WWF India). She shared this happy news with all her fans through her Instagram page and also said, she is honoured to use her voice for an important cause.

In this poster, Shruti Haasan looked cool wearing a WWF tee. She also wrote, "I am so honoured to be a part of the @wwfindia family!! We do not have an option but to conserve and preserve our beautiful planet. Join me to protect our shared home - Earth. #wwfindia #togtherpossible".

In a statement, she said, "Environment conservation is the single most important thing that should be in our minds. Our well-being is connected intrinsically to the well-being of our planet. I am honoured and privileged to be able to use my voice in a positive way for a cause that is so important."



She also added, "A subject close to my heart is talking about the need for a balance between humans and wildlife, and this has often been disregarded and disrupted. We must respect and support co-existence. The mantra to a better and a healthy future".

On the other hand, Ravi Singh, Secretary-General and CEO, WWF India, also spoke to the media and said, "As we tackle the impacts of the Covid-19 crisis, it is crucial that we, as a global community, take steps to reduce the risks of a future pandemic."



He also added, "On behalf of the entire team at WWF India, I welcome Shruti Haasan on board as Brand Ambassador and thank her for lending her support to the organisation's efforts to encourage people to participate and contribute towards conservation, restoration and protection of nature. We look forward to a fruitful association".

