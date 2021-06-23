Shruti Haasan to perform stunts in Salaar?

Prabhas is currently busy working on an interesting project Salaar. The film unit began the shoot long back and they are now planning to resume it. Shruti Haasan will be seen as the heroine in the film. The actress is reportedly playing an investigative journalist in the film.

Shruti Haasan will have a limited screen time in the film but her character will create a huge impact in the film. The film will also feature the actress doing action sequences. The action talkie of the film is expected to be wrapped up soon.

Shruti is also taking training in martial arts for the film. Hombale Films is bankrolling the film. Ravi Basrur is the music director. The makers are planning to release the film next year. If not for Sankranthi, the film will release for Summer. More details will come out soon.