Shruti Haasan's Adorable Smile in Latest Picture with Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika is Pure Happiness

Actress Shruti Haasan is in a happy relationship with doodle artist Santanu Hazarika, as seen in her recent social media post where she is seen smiling alongside him. In the monochrome image, she captioned it with a sweet message, "You make me Laugh like nobody else in this world." Shruti Haasan is the eldest daughter of Kamal Haasan and recently received the PC National Achievers award for her extraordinary social work.

On the professional front, Shruti Haasan was recently seen in the films "Veera Simha Reddy" and "Walter Veeraiya" which were released during Pongal/Sankranti and both films are performing well at the box office. She is also part of upcoming Pan-Indian film "Salaar" alongside Prabhas and the English film "The Eye" and is busy shooting for both projects.