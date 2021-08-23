Shruti Haasan's clarity on marriage!

Star beauty Shruti Hassan who recently marked her come back with Ravi Teja's super hit film 'Krack' recently participated in an #AskMeAnything session on her social media platforms. Shruti Haasan never stops herself from making her mind clear on anything.

On this note, a fan of her asked about her wedding and the actress gave an interesting response. "I don't think I'm going to get married, to be completely honest. I think it's time we move on from this. Its 2021, there are way more pressing issues in the world and more burning questions. So, peace out," said Shruti Hassan.



On the work front, she recently scored a big hit in the form of Vakeel Saab. The actress is also busy working on a couple of interesting projects which include Salaar, starring Prabhas in the lead role. She is also in talks for a couple of other biggies.

