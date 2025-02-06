Live
- WPL 2025: After leading India U19 to World Cup title, Niki Prasad ready to shine for Delhi Capitals
- Ron Kahlon’s “The Last Surprise”: A Thriller That Keeps You on Edge Until the Very End
- ISL: Coach Coyle reflects on Chennaiyin’s form, eyes strong finish ahead of East Bengal clash
- DK Shivakumar dismisses Delhi exit poll predictions, says let's wait for results
- Prosecution requests panel to deliberate on whether to appeal Samsung Chairman acquittal
- I do not believe in factionalism: Ex-CM Bommai tells K'taka BJP leaders
- BJP ally Tipra Motha Party threatens to withdraw support if govt does not fulfil promises
- Bharosa Center in Nagarkurnool Marks First Anniversary: SP Gaikwad Lauds Team’s Efforts
- South Korea: Ex-commander confirms Yoon ordered removal of lawmakers, not agents, from National Assembly
- Fitch maintains South Korea's rating at 'AA-' with stable outlook
Just In
Siddharth’s ‘3BHK’ teaser: An emotional family drama
Actor Siddharth is all set to captivate audiences with his 40th film, 3BHK. The makers have unveiled the film’s title, first look poster, and teaser in both Tamil and Telugu, creating buzz among fans.
Actor Siddharth is all set to captivate audiences with his 40th film, 3BHK. The makers have unveiled the film’s title, first look poster, and teaser in both Tamil and Telugu, creating buzz among fans. The title comes with the intriguing tagline, “Every ordinary family has an extraordinary story,” hinting at an emotionally rich narrative.
The teaser offers a heartfelt glimpse into the life of Siddharth’s character and his middle-class family. Siddharth seamlessly fits the role, while veteran actor Sarathkumar and former heroine Devayani bring authenticity as his on-screen parents. Beneath the seemingly ordinary family life, the film promises a deeply engaging and unexpected journey.
Music composer Amrit Ramnath’s soulful background score enhances the middle-class essence, adding to the film’s emotional depth. 3BHK is helmed by director Sri Ganesh and produced by Arun Viswa under the Shanthi Talkies banner. The film also features Yogi Babu, Meetha Raghunath, and Chaithra in key roles.
With its heartfelt theme and a strong ensemble cast, 3BHK is shaping up to be a must-watch emotional drama.