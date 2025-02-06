Siddharth’s ‘3BHK’ teaser: An emotional family drama

Actor Siddharth is all set to captivate audiences with his 40th film, 3BHK. The makers have unveiled the film’s title, first look poster, and teaser in both Tamil and Telugu, creating buzz among fans. The title comes with the intriguing tagline, “Every ordinary family has an extraordinary story,” hinting at an emotionally rich narrative.

The teaser offers a heartfelt glimpse into the life of Siddharth’s character and his middle-class family. Siddharth seamlessly fits the role, while veteran actor Sarathkumar and former heroine Devayani bring authenticity as his on-screen parents. Beneath the seemingly ordinary family life, the film promises a deeply engaging and unexpected journey.

Music composer Amrit Ramnath’s soulful background score enhances the middle-class essence, adding to the film’s emotional depth. 3BHK is helmed by director Sri Ganesh and produced by Arun Viswa under the Shanthi Talkies banner. The film also features Yogi Babu, Meetha Raghunath, and Chaithra in key roles.

With its heartfelt theme and a strong ensemble cast, 3BHK is shaping up to be a must-watch emotional drama.