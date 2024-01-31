Siddharth’s ‘Oy!’ set for a re-release on this special day

While many believed that the trend of re-releasing movies had faded in Tollywood, a surprising revival is on the horizon, and one such film set for re-release is "Oy!" Directed by Anand Ranga and produced by DVV Danayya, known for his current projects with Pawan Kalyan and Nani, the romantic drama features Siddarth and Shamili in the lead roles. Although not an immediate financial success, the film managed to carve a niche in the hearts of a specific audience.

The movie is all set for a re-release on February 14, 2024, as a Valentine's Day special, reigniting curiosity about the response it will receive this time around. Despite its initial reception, "Oy!" is poised for a second chance to captivate the audience, leveraging the romantic theme to align with the Valentine's Day celebration.

The ensemble cast, which includes prominent actors like Sunil, Ali, Napoleon, Pradeep Rawat, Krishnudu, among others, played significant roles in shaping the narrative of the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja's chartbuster album further added to the movie's appeal, contributing to its timeless charm.

This unexpected re-release trend in Tollywood has piqued the interest of moviegoers, raising questions about the potential success and audience response to films getting a second lease of life. As "Oy!" returns to the big screen, movie enthusiasts await updates on how this Valentine's Day special re-release will be received, adding a new chapter to the evolving dynamics of Telugu cinema.