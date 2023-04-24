Simhadri set to release on the world's largest IMAX screen

In Tollywood, the trend of re-releasing super hit movies continues. Movies like Kushi, Okkadu, and Varsham have already been re-released, and now Jr NTR's blockbuster hit Simhadri is set to be re-released in theaters on May 20, 2023, in a grand manner.

What's unique about this re-release is that the film will be screened on the world's largest IMAX screen located in Melbourne. The bookings for the show have already opened, and the film will be screened in 4K with Dolby Atmos audio.

Directed by the master storyteller SS Rajamouli, Simhadri features Bhumika Chawla and Ankitha as the leading ladies, with Mukhesh Rishi, Nasser, Rahul Dev, Brahmanandam, and Sharat Saxena in significant roles. The film is produced by V. Vijay Kumar Varma, with MM Keeravani's music.