Singer Mangli on board for Bigg Boss 4 Telugu?

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: We already know that Star Maa has recently announced that the fourth season of much-awaited controversial show Bigg Boss is going to get started very soon and also unveiled the title logo.

On this note, speculations regarding the contestants in this reality show are now grabbing the attention of the audience. As the fans have been eagerly waiting to see who are going to enter the Bigg Boss house this time, news that a popular folk singer Mangali signed Bigg Boss 4 Telugu as a participant is going viral on the internet. For the uninitiated, Satyavati Rathore who is popular as Mangali is a well-known singer, actress and television anchor. She gained popularity by singing Telangana songs and giving performances at festival events in India as well as abroad. However, the official announcement is yet to come out.

On the other hand, rumours are rife that actress Shraddha Das, Yamini Bhaskar and Hamsa Nandini are also going to be the contestants in Bigg Boss house. It seems like popular dance choreographer Raghu master and his wife also signed Bigg Boss 4