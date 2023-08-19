Sohel makes striking comments on re-releases

“Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4” fame Syed Sohel Ryan’s latest film, “Mr Pregnant,” released amid a positive pre-release buzz. Also featuring young actress Roopa as the female lead, the film’s unique concept has impressed movie lovers. Meanwhile, Prabhas’ Yogi has had a re-release in cinemas across the twin Telugu stateson the same day. And Sohel’s striking comments on “Yogi” and other big budget movies are going viral on social media.

In a post-release promotional interview this evening, Sohel has urged the distributors and fans of top Tollywood star heroes to not re-release big movies on weekends. “Please don’t plan any re-release on weekends, as the hype around big movies featuring top stars will kill whatever little vibe the small movies generate after much struggle. I humbly urge everyone to plan the re-releases on weekdays and leave the weekends for small movies instead,” Sohel said.

Sohel also said that young and upcoming actors like him enter the industry with a lot of dreams and that they need the support of the industry and the audience. He has also urged everyone to watch “Mr Pregnant” and support him and his team.