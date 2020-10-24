Soundarya's Last Movie Nartanashaala OTT Release 16 Years After Death

Sixteen years have passed since the sad demise of famous Sandalwood actress Soundarya in an air crash. But the last Telugu movie in which the actor had worked in is yet to be releases.

The multi lingual actress had worked across the Indian film industry and earned fame in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi movies. Most of her movies were in Telugu and Kannada. Her last movie was with Vishnuvardhan titled "Aaptha Mithra" in Telugu, which was a super duper hit.

But her last Telugu movie was stalled half way after the actor died as Producer Balaiah didn't want to continue without Soundarya.

Now, the team has decided to release the movie "Nartanashaala". The actor had enacted the role of Drowpathi in this movie while Nandamuri Balakrishna will be seen as Arjuna, and Keechaka. The trailer of this movie which has a huge Star cast has been released.

The shooting of this movie had started in the year 2004 March and within a span of one month Soundarya died in an air crash and the shooting of this movie came to a halt.

Now, this movie has a duration of just 17 minutes. The seventeen minutes footage of this movie will be released online on October 24, on the occasion of Dasara festival and its earnings will be given for charity.

Soundarya's fans who have been missing her since her demise over the past sixteen years, are eagerly looking forward to catch the actor's last movie of this famous actress.

We also hear that a biopic of this most beautiful actress is being made in Kannada and famous South Indian actress Sai Pallavi will be playing the role of Late Soundarya.